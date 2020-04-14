eOne chief strategy officer Peter Micelli to depart

Micelli headed up TV strategy during his two years at the Toronto-headquartered studio.
By Jordan Pinto
11 mins ago

Micelli headed up TV strategy during his two years at the Toronto-headquartered studio.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN