Former Discovery exec Gerbrig Blanksma joins Blue Ant Int’l

Blanksma will be tasked with expanding Blue Ant International's content library in the role of SVP of international sales and partnerships.
By Daniele Alcinii
24 mins ago

Blanksma will be tasked with expanding Blue Ant International’s content library in the role of SVP of international sales and partnerships.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN