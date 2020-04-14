CMF launches COVID-19 information hub The resource page will be regularly updated with details on financial support programs and relevant news to the industry as the funder sets its COVID-19 action plan. (Unlocked)

The Canada Media Fund (CMF) has launched a new resource hub for Canada’s screen-based industry during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The page – available in English and French – includes aggregated information on federal, provincial/territorial and municipal financial aid programs available for impacted Canadians, with more than 150 items currently listed. This includes information about deadline extensions from organizations such as Telefilm Canada, the Bell Fund and the Quebecor Fund, as well as member payment deferrals from industry groups, including the CMPA, DGC and ACTRA. Nearly six million Canadians have applied for emergency aid benefits due to COVID-19 as of Monday (April 13).

The hub also includes a curated newsfeed with relevant articles to the Canadian industry, which will eventually include the results of the survey conducted by the national COVID-19 task force. In addition, the CMF has launched a weekly newsletter with updates on the organization’s COVID-19 action plan and a news recap.

CMF will regularly update the COVID-19 information with more information as additional news and support programs emerge.

A number of organizations have released their own COVID-19 resource pages. Telefilm’s COVID-19 update page includes information on event cancellations, its current measures in response to the pandemic, and a FAQ section on the impact to the industry. The CMPA also has a support page with a focus on member health and wellness.

The industry has rallied in the weeks since the pandemic halted production across the country, with a wave of donations to the AFC for its emergency financial aid program, while CBC has launched a $2 million relief fund for creatives.

