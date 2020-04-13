The new showrunners: Vagrant Queen’s Jem Garrard
The British-Canadian writer/director shares how working in the indie world prepared her for showrunning, and the advantages of shooting sci-fi in Cape Town.
The British-Canadian writer/director shares how working in the indie world prepared her for showrunning, and the advantages of shooting sci-fi in Cape Town.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN