Hot Sheet: Digital Demand for March 31 to April 6, 2020 Ozark climbs to the top of the Digital Original list, while Schitt's Creek lands at #8 on the Overall TV Show chart.

This week’s Hot Sheet saw Ozark top the Digital Original list with an average of 4,167,830 demand expressions – a significant increase from last week’s 2,881,986 demand expressions. Additionally, the chart saw docuseries Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness make its first appearance, claiming the #4 spot.

On the Overall TV Show side, The Walking Dead came in at #1, followed by Brooklyn Nine-Nine at #2 and Ozark at #3. Schitt’s Creek also joined the top 10 at #8.

Top 10 Digital Originals: Canada

1. Ozark (Netflix): 4,167,830 avg. demand expressions

2. Star Trek: Picard (Crave/CTV Sci-Fi Channel): 3,451,793

3. The Mandalorian (Disney+): 3,266,989

4. Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness (Netflix): 3,032,793

5. Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Disney+): 2,696,588

6. The Witcher (Netflix): 2,481,354

7. Stranger Things (Netflix): 2,405,892

8. Money Heist (Netflix): 2,379,425

9. The Handmaid’s Tale (Crave/CTV Drama Channel): 2,367,576

10. The Expanse (Amazon Prime Video): 2,142,382

Top 10 Overall TV Shows: Canada

1. The Walking Dead: 4,485,338 avg. demand expressions

2. Brooklyn Nine-Nine: 4,257,536

3. Ozark: 4,167,830

4. My Hero Academia: 4,068,677

5. Game Of Thrones: 4,061,426

6. Outlander: 3,749,147

7. Grey’s Anatomy: 3,652,970

8. Schitt’s Creek: 3,553,553

9. Better Call Saul: 3,467,225

10. Steven Universe: 3,455,362

The Digital Demand Hot Sheets do not reflect views on proprietary SVODs like Netflix, Crave or Amazon Prime Video. The data included in this article is based on Parrot Analytics’ global standardized TV measurement metric, Demand Expressions (DEX). DEX represents the total audience demand being expressed for a title, within a market. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement and viewership, weighted by importance; so a stream/download is a higher expression of demand than a ‘like’/comment. From Parrot Analytics, the top streaming shows for the week of March 31 to April 6, 2020. Image of Ozark courtesy of Netflix