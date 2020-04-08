Telefilm taps 11 Indigenous films for development funding
Writer/producer Darlene Naponse's The Savage and Marie Clements' Sparrow/Nel Dzay Ya are among the select few.
Writer/producer Darlene Naponse’s The Savage and Marie Clements’ Sparrow/Nel Dzay Ya are among the select few.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN