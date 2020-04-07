WildBrain Television appoints Corus exec to new post
Katie Wilson has been hired as VP, channels and curation after six years with Corus Entertainment as director of programming, kids.
Katie Wilson has been hired as VP, channels and curation after six years with Corus Entertainment as director of programming, kids.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN