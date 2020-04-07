WildBrain Television appoints Corus exec to new post

Katie Wilson has been hired as VP, channels and curation after six years with Corus Entertainment as director of programming, kids.
By Lauren Malyk
1 hour ago

Katie Wilson has been hired as VP, channels and curation after six years with Corus Entertainment as director of programming, kids.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN