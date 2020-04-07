CFC Features’ Justine Whyte departs

The director and executive producer has been a driving part of the program since its creation in 1992, and has worked closely with over 100 writers, directors and producers.
By Lauren Malyk
1 hour ago
Justine_Whyte_Web

The director and executive producer has been a driving part of the program since its creation in 1992, and has worked closely with over 100 writers, directors and producers.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN