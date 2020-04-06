Collaboration out of chaos: behind Exquisite Cadaver

Ingrid Veninger discusses how she pivoted from working on her latest feature film to starting a trust-built international collaboration with nine other filmmakers.
By Lauren Malyk
1 hour ago

Ingrid Veninger discusses how she pivoted from working on her latest feature film to starting a trust-built international collaboration with nine other filmmakers.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN