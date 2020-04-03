Hot Sheet: Digital Demand for March 24 to 30, 2020
Star Trek: Picard comes out on top, while Stranger Things and Ozark rise to #3 and #4, respectively.
With an average of 4,473,986 demand expressions, Star Trek: Picard earned the top spot on the Digital Original list for the week of March 24 to 30. This week’s chart also saw Stranger Things come in at #3, while the release of Ozark‘s third season on March 27 saw the drama land at #4. On the Overall TV Show chart, The Walking Dead garnered 5,158,384 demand expressions, coming out ahead of Star Trek: Picard.
Top 10 Digital Originals: Canada
1. Star Trek: Picard (Crave/CTV Sci-Fi Channel): 4,473,986 avg. demand expressions
2. The Mandalorian (Disney+): 3,320,765
3. Stranger Things (Netflix): 2,936,428
4. Ozark (Netflix): 2,881,986
5. Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Disney+): 2,795,110
6. The Witcher (Netflix): 2,594,505
7. The Handmaid’s Tale (Crave/CTV Drama Channel): 2,502,450
8. Star Trek: Discovery (Crave/CTV Sci-Fi Channel): 2,426,151
9. Altered Carbon (Netflix): 2,340,602
10. The Expanse (Amazon Prime Video): 2,215,287
Top 10 Overall TV Shows: Canada
1. The Walking Dead: 5,158,384 avg. demand expressions
2. Star Trek: Picard: 4,473,986
3. My Hero Academia: 4,363,067
4. Brooklyn Nine-Nine: 4,355,456
5. Game Of Thrones: 3,945,240
6. Saturday Night Live: 3,937,287
7. Steven Universe: 3,845,370
8. Outlander: 3,833,325
9. Grey’s Anatomy: 3,718,656
10. Better Call Saul: 3,600,043
The Digital Demand Hot Sheets do not reflect views on proprietary SVODs like Netflix, Crave or Amazon Prime Video. The data included in this article is based on Parrot Analytics’ global standardized TV measurement metric, Demand Expressions (DEX). DEX represents the total audience demand being expressed for a title, within a market. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement and viewership, weighted by importance; so a stream/download is a higher expression of demand than a ‘like’/comment. From Parrot Analytics, the top streaming shows for the week of March 24 to 30, 2020.
Image courtesy of Bell Media