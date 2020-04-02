TV viewership on lockdown (so far)

From sister pub Media in Canada: Numeris data so far shows that Canadians are looking more toward news, while certain scripted programs are providing much-needed comfort.
By Bree Rody
21 hours ago

From sister pub Media in Canada: Numeris data so far shows that Canadians are looking more toward news, while certain scripted programs are providing much-needed comfort.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN