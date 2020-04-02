Solid gains for domestic production, FLS growth slows: CMPA Profile
Total production spending in Canada climbed to $9.32 billion in 2018/19, with across-the-board growth for domestic film and television.
Total production spending in Canada climbed to $9.32 billion in 2018/19, with across-the-board growth for domestic film and television.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN