Solid gains for domestic production, FLS growth slows: CMPA Profile

Total production spending in Canada climbed to $9.32 billion in 2018/19, with across-the-board growth for domestic film and television.
By Jordan Pinto
1 hour ago
william-iven-jrh5lAq-mIs-unsplash (1)

Total production spending in Canada climbed to $9.32 billion in 2018/19, with across-the-board growth for domestic film and television.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN