In brief: TIFF, Cineplex to keep the lights dimmed for now
Plus: The Schitt's Creek cast gives back, TELUS boosts the team behind its original docs and filmmaker initiative, and Rafael Kalamat departs CIFF.
Plus: The Schitt’s Creek cast gives back, TELUS boosts the team behind its original docs and filmmaker initiative, and Rafael Kalamat departs CIFF.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN