Discovery Canada: Capturing the nation’s imagination for 25 years

The specialty channel came in at the ground floor of the internet age and reinvented itself to remain on the cutting edge of programming innovation.
By Jordan Pinto
4 mins ago

The specialty channel came in at the ground floor of the internet age and reinvented itself to remain on the cutting edge of programming innovation.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN