Netflix cancels V-Wars, October Faction
Both series, produced by Toronto's High Park Entertainment and publisher IDW, ran for one season on the streamer.
Both series, produced by Toronto’s High Park Entertainment and publisher IDW, ran for one season on the streamer.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN