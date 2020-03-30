NEON nabs U.S. rights to Cronenberg’s Possessor

The Antiviral filmmaker's second feature film will be released by the American distributor, while Well Go USA handles the sci-fi thriller's home entertainment release.
By Lauren Malyk
60 mins ago
POSSESSOR credit Karim Hussain

