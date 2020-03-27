Kari Skogland’s Mad Rabbit teams with Blonde Mamba

The prodcos will adapt R.J. Hernández's debut novel An Innocent Fashion, with Skogland attached as showrunner and executive producer.
By Jordan Pinto
48 mins ago
Kari Skogland Photo Credit David Leyes

The prodcos will adapt R.J. Hernández’s debut novel An Innocent Fashion, with Skogland attached as showrunner and executive producer.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN