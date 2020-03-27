Hot Sheet: Digital Demand for March 17 to 23, 2020
Star Trek: Picard leads the crew again, while The Mandalorian and Star Wars: The Clone Wars land at #2 and #3, respectively.
Star Trek: Picard stays on top of this week’s Digital Original list with an average of 3,745,761 demand expressions, followed by The Mandalorian and Star Wars: The Clone Wars at #2 and #3, respectively. Elsewhere, comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine leads the Overall TV Show chart, while Westworld lands at #8.
Top 10 Digital Originals: Canada
1. Star Trek: Picard (Crave/CTV Sci-Fi Channel): 3,745,761 avg. demand expressions
2. The Mandalorian (Disney+): 3,431,562
3. Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Disney+): 3,177,172
4. The Witcher (Netflix): 2,964,490
5. The Handmaid’s Tale (Crave/CTV Drama Channel): 2,577,824
6. Altered Carbon (Netflix): 2,552,067
7. Stranger Things (Netflix): 2,521,348
8. Titans (Netflix): 2,373,678
9. Star Trek: Discovery (Crave/CTV Sci-Fi Channel): 2,286,557
10. The Expanse (Amazon Prime Video): 2,148,062
Top 10 Overall TV Shows: Canada
1. Brooklyn Nine-Nine: 4,746,656
2. The Walking Dead: 4,690,236
3. Grey’s Anatomy: 4,014,892
4. My Hero Academia: 3,985,864
5. Game Of Thrones: 3,814,040
6. Outlander: 3,771,157
7. Star Trek: Picard: 3,745,761
8. Westworld: 3,689,934
9. Saturday Night Live: 3,660,759
10. Shameless: 3,604,676
The Digital Demand Hot Sheets do not reflect views on proprietary SVODs like Netflix, Crave or Amazon Prime Video. The data included in this article is based on Parrot Analytics’ global standardized TV measurement metric, Demand Expressions (DEX). DEX represents the total audience demand being expressed for a title, within a market. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement and viewership, weighted by importance; so a stream/download is a higher expression of demand than a ‘like’/comment. From Parrot Analytics, the top streaming shows for the week of March 17 to 23, 2020.
Image of Star Trek: Picard courtesy of Bell Media