Deals: Fugitive, Cineflix Rights, Spin Master

Fugitive gets away with the format rights and 40 episodes of Mom vs Matchmaker, while Cineflix Rights acquires the worldwide rights to titles from ITN Productions, and more.
By Lauren Malyk
23 mins ago
MVM1

Fugitive gets away with the format rights and 40 episodes of Mom vs Matchmaker, while Cineflix Rights acquires the worldwide rights to titles from ITN Productions, and more.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN