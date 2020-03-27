Canadian Academy postpones CSAs winners announcements The organization said it remains committed to celebrating the winners, and looks forward to "feteing them properly when the time is right." (Unlocked)

The Canadian Academy on Friday said it is postponing the announcement of this year’s Canadian Screen Awards winners, but did not specify when the winners would be revealed.

“In this time of great uncertainty, we feel it is only right to postpone the announcement of 2020 Canadian Screen Award winners. We remain committed to the celebration of our Canadian Screen Award nominees and Special Award honourees, and look forward to feteing them properly when the time is right,” said Academy CEO Beth Janson in a letter to the Canadian industry.

“The Academy is also working on several initiatives and virtual programming for our members during this time; we will share an update on this soon,” the statement continued.

On March 12, the Canadian Academy announced that it was cancelling all Canadian Screen Week events and activities, including the Canadian Screen Awards broadcast gala, due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Canadian Screen Week had been scheduled to begin this past Monday (March 23), with five galas throughout the week, in addition to industry programming and other events.

The 2020 awards have more than 1,500 nominees spread across film, television and digital. With a record-breaking 26 nods, Schitt’s Creek leads the television nominees, while director François Girard’s The Song of Names leads film.

A spate of Canadian events and festivals have been cancelled or postponed since the novel coronavirus pandemic spread widely across North America and Europe earlier this month. The list of cancelled or postponed events includes Hot Docs, Banff World Media Festival, the 30th anniversary of Inside Out Film Festival and Canadian Film Festival (CFF).