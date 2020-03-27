As YouTube and Netflix relieve bandwidth demand, who’s next?

The call to reduce video quality and limit network constraints will extend beyond streamers during the COVID-19 crisis as consumer demand rises.
By Kelly Townsend
47 mins ago
tvShutterstock

The call to reduce video quality and limit network constraints will extend beyond streamers during the COVID-19 crisis as consumer demand rises.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN