Programmer profile: CBC Kids and YA
The pubcaster is broadening its commissioning remit and forging partnerships with like-minded content makers to build a star system within its digital and linear ecosystem.
The pubcaster is broadening its commissioning remit and forging partnerships with like-minded content makers to build a star system within its digital and linear ecosystem.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN