Hot Sheet: Top 5 Canadian films for March 13 to 19, 2020 Although both French and English-language cinemas closed early last week, Mafia Inc, 14 Jours, 12 Nuits and Les notres claimed the top three spots.

On March 15, theatres across Quebec closed their doors after the provincial government ordered all recreational businesses and public spaces to temporarily halt operations as part of measures to slow the spread of COVID-19. Additionally, the following day, Cineplex temporarily shuttered all of its 165 theatres nationwide.

Due to the closure of theatres across Quebec, this week’s Quebec data from MTAC and Zoom Services is incomplete, according to a note issued by MTAC. As such, the organization said it would resume its reports as soon as theatres reopen.

All told, here are the top 5 Canadian films at the domestic box office for the week of March 13 to 19, 2020 – with the incomplete Quebec data. View the PDF at the link below, or click on the image of the chart to see an enlarged version.

