Hot Sheet: Top 10 films for March 13 to 19, 2020 This week's data saw Onward lead, followed by Bloodshot at #2 and The Invisible Man at #3.

Last week, both Quebec cinemas and Cineplex closed their doors – with Cineplex temporarily shuttering all of its 165 theatres nationwide.

Notably, due to these Quebec cinema closures, this week’s Quebec MTAC and Zoom Services data is incomplete. Therefore, here are the top 10 films at the Canadian box office for the week of March 13 to 19, 2020 – with the incomplete Quebec data.

In addition to this incomplete data, MTAC’s usual week by week Canadian box office report recorded that the domestic box office hit $3,848,989 for the week of March 13 to 19, a significant decrease compared to last week’s $11,472,972.

