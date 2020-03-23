Playback’s COVID-19 coverage unlocked While we realize we aren't the first paywalled publication to take this step, we are fully committed to playing our part in covering and supporting the industry during this unprecedented moment in time.

With the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic being felt across all areas of our industry, Playback is making its COVID-19-related coverage free on the news that is most relevant for our audience in the film, broadcasting and interactive media industry.

To that end, Playback also wants to hear from you about how the pandemic is affecting your business. If you have a story to tell, get in touch with us at: jp.pinto@brunico.com.

