In brief: Cineworld issues layoff notices in the U.K.
Plus: CBC has made access to Curio.ca free, while Kidoodle.TV has acquired new content and more. (Cloudbabies pictured).
Plus: CBC has made access to Curio.ca free, while Kidoodle.TV has acquired new content and more. (Cloudbabies pictured).
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN