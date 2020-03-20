Hot Sheet: Digital Demand for March 10 to 16, 2020
Star Trek: Picard claims the #1 spot on the Digital Original list, followed by The Mandalorian and Castlevania at #2 and #3, respectively.
The week of March 10 to 16 saw Star Trek: Picard beat out The Mandalorian for the #1 spot on the Digital Original list. All told, Star Trek: Picard earned an average of 3,989,990 demand expressions, while the Disney+ series secured 3,523,244. This week’s chart also saw contenders like Castlevania and On My Block land at #3 and #9, respectively.
Top 10 Digital Originals: Canada
1. Star Trek: Picard (CTV Sci-Fi Channel/Crave): 3,989,990 avg. demand expressions
2. The Mandalorian (Disney+): 3,523,244
3. Castlevania (Netflix): 2,897,335
4. The Witcher (Netflix): 2,832,549
5. Altered Carbon (Netflix): 2,732,128
6. Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Disney+): 2,728,431
7. Stranger Things (Netflix): 2,652,258
8. The Handmaid’s Tale (CTV Drama Channel/Crave): 2,579,618
9. On My Block (Netflix): 2,215,211
10. Star Trek: Discovery (CTV Sci-Fi Channel/Crave): 2,186,649
Top 10 Overall TV Shows: Canada
1. Saturday Night Live: 4,509,298 avg. demand expressions
2. The Walking Dead: 4,325,205
3. My Hero Academia: 4,282,126
4. Grey’s Anatomy: 4,102,462
5. Star Trek: Picard: 3,989,990
6. Better Call Saul: 3,882,438
7. Last Week Tonight With John Oliver: 3,803,163
8. Brooklyn Nine-Nine: 3,702,769
9. Westworld: 3,694,933
10. Outlander: 3,680,710
The Digital Demand Hot Sheets do not reflect views on proprietary SVODs like Netflix, Crave or Amazon Prime Video. The data included in this article is based on Parrot Analytics’ global standardized TV measurement metric, Demand Expressions (DEX). DEX represents the total audience demand being expressed for a title, within a market. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement and viewership, weighted by importance; so a stream/download is a higher expression of demand than a ‘like’/comment. From Parrot Analytics, the top streaming shows for the week of March 10 to 16, 2020.
Image of Star Trek: Picard courtesy of Bell Media