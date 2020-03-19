‘Disappointment’ follows CBC decision to cut local newscasts

The pubcaster's Chuck Thompson told Playback Daily that Radio-Canada, which works on a different size and scale, will maintain its regional newscasts.
By Lauren Malyk
32 mins ago
CBC pic

The pubcaster’s Chuck Thompson told Playback Daily that Radio-Canada, which works on a different size and scale, will maintain its regional newscasts.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN