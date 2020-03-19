AVOD’s revenue potential in a growing streaming-focused market

As the world turns to steaming services for their media consumption during the COVID-19 pandemic, advertisers are taking note of the opportunities in AVOD.
By Kelly Townsend
1 hour ago

As the world turns to steaming services for their media consumption during the COVID-19 pandemic, advertisers are taking note of the opportunities in AVOD.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN