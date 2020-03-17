Wynonna Earp shuts down production in Alberta

Shaftesbury has also postponed shooting on Departure in Toronto, while Ottawa prepares to announce emergency funds for workers not covered by EI.
By Kelly Townsend
58 mins ago
wynonna earp - 3

Shaftesbury has also postponed shooting on Departure in Toronto, while Ottawa prepares to announce emergency funds for workers not covered by EI.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN