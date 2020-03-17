Photo gallery: CAFTCAD Awards 2020
A selection of images of winners and attendees from this year's CAFTCAD Awards.
Celebrating costume arts and design, the Canadian industry came together early this month for the annual CAFTCAD Awards. Held at the Aga Khan Museum, the event hosted by Baroness von Sketch Show‘s Jennifer Whalen and Aurora Browne saw costume designer Adriana Fulop win the prize for best costume design in an indie feature for The Incredible 25th Year of Mitzi Bearclaw, while Costume Design in Film – International went to designer Anne Dixon for director François Girard’s drama The Song of Names. Below is a selection of images of attendees and winners from the awards.
Photo credit: Mike Tenaglia and Semco Salehi