Hot Sheet: Top 10 films for March 6 to 12, 2020 This week's Canadian box office generated $11,472,972 and saw Onward land the top spot.

Here are the top 10 films at the Canadian box office for the week of March 6 to 12, 2020. Data courtesy of MTAC and Zoom Services. View the PDF at the link below, or click on the image of the chart to see an enlarged version.

All told, during the week of March 6 to 12, the domestic box office earned $11,472,972, according to MTAC. That’s a decrease of $1,856,493 from the previous week’s reported $13,329,465 (Feb. 28 to March 6). Additionally, in comparison to last year, during the same week, the Canadian box office generated $27,867,571.

VIEW PDF HERE