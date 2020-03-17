EXCLUSIVE: WGC cancels 2020 Screenwriting Awards

Instead, the guild said it will announce the winners virtually, with recipients set to be recognized on stage at its 2021 ceremony.
By Lauren Malyk
1 hour ago

Instead, the guild said it will announce the winners virtually, with recipients set to be recognized on stage at its 2021 ceremony.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN