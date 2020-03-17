EXCLUSIVE: WGC cancels 2020 Screenwriting Awards
Instead, the guild said it will announce the winners virtually, with recipients set to be recognized on stage at its 2021 ceremony.
Instead, the guild said it will announce the winners virtually, with recipients set to be recognized on stage at its 2021 ceremony.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN