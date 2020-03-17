Cineplex closes locations, provides Cineworld acquisition update

The company temporarily shuttered all 164 of its nationwide theatres 12 hours ahead of the Province of Ontario declaring a state of emergency.
By Bree Rody
2 hours ago
Cineplex pic from MiC

