eOne suspends production on Nurses due to Coronavirus

Meanwhile Cameron Pictures is delaying the start of production on Lady Dicks, and other news in a fast-moving situation.
By Jordan Pinto
53 mins ago
nurses-sop-01

Meanwhile Cameron Pictures is delaying the start of production on Lady Dicks, and other news in a fast-moving situation.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN