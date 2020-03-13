Industry groups ask Ottawa to protect workers due to COVID-19

The DGC, ACTRA and IATSE are among the groups that co-signed a letter for Ottawa to take "precise action" for workers not covered by EI as more COVID-19 cancellations occur.
By Kelly Townsend
41 mins ago
shutterstock_530741707

