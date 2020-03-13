In brief: CBC sends Schitt’s Creek ‘Best Wishes, Warmest Regards’
Plus, the NSI and CBC renew their partnership on the CBC New Indigenous Voices training program, Quebec studio Squeeze gets animated for Marvel Studios, and more.
Plus, the NSI and CBC renew their partnership on the CBC New Indigenous Voices training program, Quebec studio Squeeze gets animated for Marvel Studios, and more.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN