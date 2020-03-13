Hot Sheet: Digital Demand for March 3 to 9, 2020
Star Trek: Picard claims the #2 spot, while Altered Carbon rises to #4 on this week's Digital Original list.
The Mandalorian continues its claim on the #1 spot on the Digital Original list, earning an average of 4,278,021 demand expressions. Meanwhile, the week of March 3 to 9 saw both Star Trek: Picard and Altered Carbon bumped up to #2 and #4, respectively.
Top 10 Digital Originals: Canada
1. The Mandalorian (Disney+): 4,278,021 avg. demand expressions
2. Star Trek: Picard (Crave/CTV Sci-Fi Channel): 4,084,589
3. The Witcher (Netflix): 3,316,697
4. Altered Carbon (Netflix): 3,099,565
5. Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Disney+): 2,902,159
6. Stranger Things (Netflix): 2,878,767
7. Titans (Netflix): 2,428,027
8. The Handmaid’s Tale (Crave/CTV Drama Channel): 2,394,012
9. Narcos (Netflix):2,324,098
10. Star Trek: Discovery (Crave/CTV Sci-Fi Channel): 2,264,921
Top 10 Overall TV Shows: Canada
1. Saturday Night Live: 5,791,510 avg. demand expressions
2. Grey’s Anatomy: 4,544,298
3. The Mandalorian: 4,278,021
4. My Hero Academia: 4,268,022
5. Star Trek: Picard: 4,084,589
6. Last Week Tonight With John Oliver: 3,877,822
7. Brooklyn Nine-Nine: 3,875,993
8. Better Call Saul: 3,768,382
9. Outlander: 3,593,306
10. The Walking Dead: 3,589,423
The Digital Demand Hot Sheets do not reflect views on proprietary SVODs like Netflix, Crave or Amazon Prime Video. The data included in this article is based on Parrot Analytics’ global standardized TV measurement metric, Demand Expressions (DEX). DEX represents the total audience demand being expressed for a title, within a market. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement and viewership, weighted by importance; so a stream/download is a higher expression of demand than a ‘like’/comment. From Parrot Analytics, the top streaming shows for the week of March 3 to 9, 2020.
Image of Star Trek: Picard courtesy of Bell Media