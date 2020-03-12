Media Headquarters’ Cohen buys back prodco from Kew Media Group

Cohen will remain as CEO of the Salvage Kings producer, with the Toronto company's production staff and slate unaffected by the move.
By Barry Walsh
2 hours ago

Cohen will remain as CEO of the Salvage Kings producer, with the Toronto company’s production staff and slate unaffected by the move.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN