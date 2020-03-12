Media Headquarters’ Cohen buys back prodco from Kew Media Group
Cohen will remain as CEO of the Salvage Kings producer, with the Toronto company's production staff and slate unaffected by the move.
Cohen will remain as CEO of the Salvage Kings producer, with the Toronto company’s production staff and slate unaffected by the move.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN