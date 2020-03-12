Cineworld continues with Cineplex deal in face of coronavirus concerns
The U.K. theatre chain said it may breach its debt commitments in the face of potential revenue loss, but maintains it will close the acquisition in the first half of 2020.
The U.K. theatre chain said it may breach its debt commitments in the face of potential revenue loss, but maintains it will close the acquisition in the first half of 2020.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN