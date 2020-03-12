Cineworld continues with Cineplex deal in face of coronavirus concerns

The U.K. theatre chain said it may breach its debt commitments in the face of potential revenue loss, but maintains it will close the acquisition in the first half of 2020.
By Kelly Townsend
1 hour ago
Cineplex theatre

The U.K. theatre chain said it may breach its debt commitments in the face of potential revenue loss, but maintains it will close the acquisition in the first half of 2020.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN