Canadian Screen Awards cancelled due to COVID-19

The Canadian Academy has cancelled all Canadian Screen Week events in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver "in light of the COVID-19 pandemic."
By Kelly Townsend
23 mins ago
Canadian Screen Awards

The Canadian Academy has cancelled all Canadian Screen Week events in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver “in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN