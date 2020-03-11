Nikki Ray Media Agency strikes deal for Architect’s shares

Playback Daily has learned the transaction is expected to close within the next few days and will see production on titles like Fire Masters continue.
By Lauren Malyk
1 hour ago
shutterstock_people

Playback Daily has learned the transaction is expected to close within the next few days and will see production on titles like Fire Masters continue.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN