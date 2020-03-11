DATSIT Sphere acquires BGM from Kew Media

The deal marks DATSIT Sphere's first foray into English-language factual production as BGM becomes the second Canadian prodco to depart Kew.
By Kelly Townsend
1 hour ago

The deal marks DATSIT Sphere’s first foray into English-language factual production as BGM becomes the second Canadian prodco to depart Kew.

