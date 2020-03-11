BANFF adds African media mogul Mo Abudu to Summit Series

The EbonyLife founder will discuss her experience as an entrepreneur in a keynote talk aimed at participants of the BANFF Spark accelerator.
By Kelly Townsend
1 hour ago

The EbonyLife founder will discuss her experience as an entrepreneur in a keynote talk aimed at participants of the BANFF Spark accelerator.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN