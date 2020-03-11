BANFF adds African media mogul Mo Abudu to Summit Series
The EbonyLife founder will discuss her experience as an entrepreneur in a keynote talk aimed at participants of the BANFF Spark accelerator.
The EbonyLife founder will discuss her experience as an entrepreneur in a keynote talk aimed at participants of the BANFF Spark accelerator.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN