HGTV greenlights Celebrity IOU from Scott Brothers Entertainment

The series will see Drew and Jonathan Scott complete home renos for celebrities from Brad Pitt to Canadian singer Michael Buble, premiering in April.
By Kelly Anderson
2 hours ago
scott-brothers-celebrity-01

