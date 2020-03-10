HGTV greenlights Celebrity IOU from Scott Brothers Entertainment
The series will see Drew and Jonathan Scott complete home renos for celebrities from Brad Pitt to Canadian singer Michael Buble, premiering in April.
The series will see Drew and Jonathan Scott complete home renos for celebrities from Brad Pitt to Canadian singer Michael Buble, premiering in April.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN