Playback’s Indie List: 2020 edition now open

The Canadian film and TV business remains in a state of rapid evolution, as new players continue to enter the market and the local production sector adapts to a landscape that seems to change on a weekly basis.

Don’t miss your chance to participate in this year’s Indie List survey, Playback‘s annual snapshot of a domestic industry in permanent flux.

Taking part is easy: simply click here to access the survey, which asks you to tally up your company’s development and production spending for the last full calendar year (2019). Deadline for submissions is Tuesday, March 31.

The results of the survey will be published in Playback‘s Summer magazine issue (distributed at the Banff World Media Festival, and online at Playbackonline.ca).

*What we will publish in the Indie List: total production spend, total development spend, total service production spend, total feature production spend, total production spending broken down by genre.

**What we won’t publish: per-project production spending, per-project development spending – while we ask you to include the spend for individual projects, we will not publish any of this information.

Reminder: Production spend is self-reported and works on the honour system, so please be as accurate as possible.

If you are have any questions email: jp.pinto@brunico.com