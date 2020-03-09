Photo gallery: Canada hits Berlinale 2020

Canada had a big presence at the 2020 Berlin International Film Festival, starting with My Salinger Year's opening night gala and ending with a number of jury prizes.
By Playback Staff
54 mins ago

Canada had a big presence at the 2020 Berlin International Film Festival, starting with My Salinger Year‘s opening night gala and ending with a number of jury prizes.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN