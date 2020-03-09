Manitoba’s cost-of production tax credit upped to 38%
The province is aiming to lure more post-production, VFX and animation work following another record-setting year in which production volume hit $269.4 million.
The province is aiming to lure more post-production, VFX and animation work following another record-setting year in which production volume hit $269.4 million.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN