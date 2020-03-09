Canada House events scratched following SXSW cancellation

The business and event space highlighting Canadian creativity across film, music and tech was set to attract approximately 5,000 visitors each day, according to Telefilm.
By Jordan Pinto
1 hour ago
i-w3dqGC4-X3

The business and event space highlighting Canadian creativity across film, music and tech was set to attract approximately 5,000 visitors each day, according to Telefilm.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN