Hot Sheet: Digital Demand for Feb. 25 to March 2, 2020
The Mandalorian and Star Wars: The Clone Wars score the top two spots, while Altered Carbon lands at #6.
Disney+’s The Mandalorian and Star Wars: The Clone Wars lead this week’s Digital Original list, earning an average of 4,656,758 and 4,279,600 demand expressions, respectively. Meanwhile, the season two debut of sci-fi series Altered Carbon sees the Netflix show score the #6 spot.
Top 10 Digital Originals: Canada
1. The Mandalorian (Disney+): 4,656,758 avg. demand expressions
2. Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Disney+): 4,279,600
3. Star Trek: Picard (Crave/CTV Sci-Fi Channel): 3,810,956
4. The Witcher (Netflix): 3,389,937
5. Stranger Things (Netflix): 3,365,217
6. Altered Carbon (Netflix): 2,849,586
7. Titans (Netflix): 2,586,334
8. Narcos (Netflix): 2,505,270
9. Star Trek: Discovery (Crave/CTV Sci-Fi Channel): 2,317,256
10. The Handmaid’s Tale (Crave/CTV Drama Channel): 2,266,746
Top 10 Overall TV Shows: Canada
1. Saturday Night Live: 4,937,563 avg. demand expressions
2. The Mandalorian: 4,656,758
3. My Hero Academia: 4,583,884
4. Star Wars: The Clone Wars: 4,279,600
5. Brooklyn Nine-Nine: 3,911,086
6. Grey’s Anatomy: 3,864,999
7. Better Call Saul: 3,839,015
8. Shameless: 3,822,040
9. Star Trek: Picard: 3,810,956
10. The Walking Dead: 3,669,805
The Digital Demand Hot Sheets do not reflect views on proprietary SVODs like Netflix, Crave or Amazon Prime Video. The data included in this article is based on Parrot Analytics’ global standardized TV measurement metric, Demand Expressions (DEX). DEX represents the total audience demand being expressed for a title, within a market. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement and viewership, weighted by importance; so a stream/download is a higher expression of demand than a ‘like’/comment. From Parrot Analytics, the top streaming shows for the week of Feb. 25 to March 2, 2020.
Image of Altered Carbon courtesy of Netflix